2025 Fall Classic Preview

Published on September 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lancers: The Lancers will start the season with a matinee game Thursday against the Green Bay Gamblers... The Lancers were swept by the Gamblers last season when Omaha lost in back-to-back nights at the Resch Center... However, one of the biggest droughts that the Lancers could perhaps end against the Gamblers Thursday will be on special teams... The Lancers have not registered a shorthanded goal against Green Bay since March 2010... Meanwhile, Green Bay has registered five shorthanded tallies against Omaha during that same time span... The other game of note for the 'orange and black' this week will be a Friday Night matchup with the Chicago Steel... Chicago will enter the season with first-year bench boss and USA Hockey Hall of Famer Scott Gomez... The Lancers swept Chicago last season in back-to-back nights at Liberty First Credit Union Arena... Omaha will hope to continue that streak against the Steel on Friday Night as that will conclude Omaha's trip in Pittsburgh...

The Gamblers: The Green Bay Gamblers and Omaha Lancers have had a rather tense history between the two squads... Of all the Eastern Conference foes, Omaha has had more fighting majors head-to-head with Green Bay than any of the other Eastern Conference teams combined... With that said, the series itself has also been competitive over the years with the Lancers holding a 32-20-2-3 record over the Gamblers since the fall of 2002... In the last six meetings between Omaha and Green Bay, the team who had fewer total shots on goal ended up winning the game...

The Steel: The Lancers and Chicago Steel will meet Friday Night where Omaha will hope to pick up where it left off with the Chicago Steel last season; defeating them in both meetings... Offensively, the Lancers have been steady over the years against Chicago... The last time Omaha was shut out by the Steel was back in January of 2003... Since that time, Omaha has shutout Chicago nine times... One area where Chicago has kept Omaha in check is scoring from the Lancers' blueliners... The last time a Lancer defenseman registered a goal against the Steel was in February of 2019...

OMAHA (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS)

vs. GREEN BAY (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS) Thursday, Sep. 18 - 2:30 PM CST

vs. CHICAGO (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS) Friday, Sep. 19 - 7:00 PM CST

