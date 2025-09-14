Lancers Showcase Resiliency in Final Three Preseason Games

Published on September 13, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers concluded the 2025-26 preseason with a 1-2-2 record and will open up the regular season Thursday and Friday at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

The Lancers played four different one-goal games in the preseason, including each of their final three games. Omaha overcame three different deficits and forced overtime in two different games this week with overtimes losses to Sioux City and Lincoln along with a regulation loss to the Stars.

Week Two of the preseason began Wednesday night when Tommy Spencer scored twice to erase two different deficits in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Musketeers. Two days later, Spencer scored the Lancers' lone goal midway through the third period to bring Omaha within a goal in an eventual 2-1 loss on the road. On Saturday, the Lancers overcame their second third-period deficit of the preseason to force overtime as Tanner Morgan and Cam Caron both scored in the 4-3 loss.

Spencer led all Lancers with three preseason goals while Mikey Conlon and Brady Arneson both scored twice. Aiden McKenna topped Omaha goaltenders who appeared in multiple games with a 2.58 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

The Lancers begin the 2025-26 regular season Thursday against the Green Bay Gamblers at 2:30 p.m. CDT before taking on the Chicago Steel Friday at 7 p.m. CDT. Both games will be televised on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Omaha opens the regular season with seven consecutive games away from Liberty First Credit Union Arena before its home opener Oct. 11 vs. Sioux Falls. Tickets for all games can be purchased now at lancers.com







