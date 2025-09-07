Lancers Head to Sioux City for Western Conference Shootout

OMAHA (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS) vs. SIOUX FALLS (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS) and FARGO (0-0-0-0, 0 PTS)

Friday, Sep. 5 @ 12:00 p.m. CST - Saturday, Sep. 6 @ 12:00 p.m. CST

TYSON EVENTS CENTER

The Lancers: The Lancers will look to start with a fresh look as they reign in the preseason with the Sioux Falls Stampede Friday (9/5) at noon in Sioux City... Omaha will then conclude their opening week of the pre-season with the Fargo Force on Saturday (9/6) at noon at the Tyson Events Center.

The Stampede: The Lancers and the 'Herd will meet in the preseason for the sixth time in the last nine years with the Lancers winning just one of those meetings... The Lancers have been outscored by Sioux Falls 15-9 in those past five preseason meetings... The lone win in the preseason against the 'Herd in recent years came last year with the Lancers grabbing a 2-1 win in Sioux City...

The Force: The Lancers will conclude the weekend with the Fargo Force in Sioux City... This will be the Lancers' fourth meeting with the Force in the past nine years where the Lancers currently hold a 2-1-0-0 edge... Omaha registered three goals in each of those past three preseason meetings with Fargo... Despite the Lancers winning two of the three preseason meetings with the Force, Omaha has been out-shot by Fargo in all three of those games...

An Ambiguous Preseason History: Forwards Sam Scheetz and Nick Sykora led the team in points during preseason play last year, registering 4 points each... The last time, however, a Lancers' d-man scored a goal in the preseason was Tucker Shedd back in 2022... The Lancers have also gone almost eight years since shutting out an opponent in a single preseason game... The last time Omaha shut out its counterpart in the preseason was in 2017 when the Lancers blanked the Sioux City Musketeers by the score of 3-0...

Sioux Falls' Special Teams: Sioux Falls scored two power-play goals in the 2024 preseason... That was the first time since 2020 in which the Stampede registered more than one power-play goal in preseason play... Forward John McNelis led the team in points (4) during the 2024 preseason...

Fargo's Preseason History: In the 2024 pre-season, forward Jordan Ronn led Fargo in penalty minutes with 20, the most from a single Fargo skater in the preseason since 2020... Another trend that has been contentious for the Force during preseason play is their back-and-forth battles with the Lancers... In the last three preseason meetings with Omaha Fargo has outscored the 'orange and black' 10-9... However, Fargo would lose two of those three games.







