Prospect of the Week: Ari Popovskiy

July 18, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Every championship team has a few stable, sturdy players at its core. Ari Popovskiy is one of those types of defensemen.

Spending last season with Chicago Mission 15U AAA, Popovskiy put up 34 points (2 goals + 32 assists) in 54 games while earning 30 penalty minutes.

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski highlighted Popovskiy's high hockey IQ, especially when it comes to anticipating where a play is developing. "Popovskiy has sneaky offensive ability," Michalowski said. He makes a good first pass, while showing the ability to recognize when to jump into the play without getting caught."

What separates Popovskiy from other defensemen is his all around mistake free game. His skating is balanced, making sure that Popovskiy does not get caught out of position in any of the three zones while also winning puck balance. Popovskiy balances defense and offense, making him an asset on the blue line in both ends.

However, the biggest compliment to Popovskiy's play from Michalowski is his ability to neutralize the best of the opposition's offense. "Popovskiy is the perfect player to match against the opponent's top line," Michalowski said.

The best forwards from around the USHL have been put on notice: Ari Popovskiy is ready and waiting.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.