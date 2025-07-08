Omaha Lancers Unveil New Primary Logo

July 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha, NE - The Omaha Lancers are proud to introduce their new primary logo, which will debut in the upcoming 2025-2026 USHL season. The refreshed design represents a bold new chapter for the organization, aligning with the energy and vision of Head Coach Ron Fogarty's first full season behind the bench.

"The Omaha Lancers are excited to unveil this new logo," said President Mike West. "The new logo is a microcosm of our entire organization. We have a new era and new energy with Coach Fogarty leading the charge."

The team's former primary logo will continue to be used as a retro mark, honoring the franchise's rich history.

In conjunction with the logo launch, the Omaha Lancers are also proud to announce that official team merchandise featuring the new design is now available online and in person at Lawlor's Custom Sportswear.

"We are excited to unveil this logo with a great partner like Pat Lawlor," added West. "Pat Lawlor has been in this business for four decades and has been successful in so many different areas with so many different sports. Partnering with a proven champion is what the Omaha Lancers are all about."

Fans can explore the Full Style Guide under the Team tab and access the Omaha Lancers Team Store under the Fan Zone tab at the Omaha Lancers website.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.