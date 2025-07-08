Phantoms Acquire Hamilton from Tri-City

July 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Defenseman Jack Hamilton with the Tri-City Storm

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have acquired defenseman Jack Hamilton from the Tri-City Storm in exchange for a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2026 USHL Phase II Draft.

Hamilton, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound left-shot blue-liner from Powell, Ohio, appeared in 37 games last season with Tri-City, registering one goal and one assist. He also spent time with the USPHL's Columbus Mavericks and the Ohio Junior Blue Jackets 16U AAA. Hamilton is committed to Miami University when his junior hockey career is over.

"We are very excited to add Jack Hamilton to our club," Phantoms co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "He is a big man with some high-end tools. He gets around the ice really well and can defend with his length and stick. He also has underrated playmaking abilities, and I think people will see that come out more this season."

The Phantoms are set to return to Youngstown at the end of August for training camp ahead of the 2025-26 season. The team begins its campaign in mid-September at the USHL Fall Classic and opens its home slate Oct. 10 against Cedar Rapids.

Season and single-game tickets are available by calling the Phantoms box office at 330-747-PUCK (7825).

