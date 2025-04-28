Phantoms Sign Logan Anderson to Tender Agreement

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms are proud to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Logan Anderson to a tender agreement. His signing will officially count as Youngstown's first-round draft selection in the upcoming 2025 USHL Phase I Draft.

Anderson, a 6-foot, 172-pound right-handed forward, is a native of Fort Myers, Florida. He joins the Phantoms after playing in 56 games for the Florida Alliance South 15-Only team, where he scored 48 goals and 43 assists for a total of 91 points, leading his team in all three categories.

Phantoms co-GM Jason Deskins said, "We are ecstatic to add Logan Anderson to the program. He is the perfect blend of what we look for in a player and a Phantom. He is an elite skater who thinks the game at a high level and plays an extremely heavy game. Logan can change the game in one shift with his speed, skill, shot, and physicality. He is a unique player who is going to play hockey for a long time. We can't wait to get him in the purple and orange."

Anderson shared his excitement about signing with the Phantoms: "I'm honored for the opportunity to tender with the Youngstown Phantoms and to be part of such a great organization. I am going to bring my work ethic and compete level to the rink every day to help add to the already awesome culture that is instilled in Youngstown under Coach Ward. I can't wait to get started!"

Anderson is the 14th tender signing in team history. Youngstown used two tenders last season, signing Jack Hextall and Beckham Edwards. Each USHL team is permitted to use two tenders per season, trading their first- or second-round draft pick in the USHL Phase I Draft for the upcoming year.

Youngstown's Phase I Tender History (Draft Year)

2012: Kyle Connor, JJ Piccinich

2014: Ty Farmer

2015: Jacob Tortora

2016: Curtis Hall, Max Ellis

2017: Trevor Kuntar

2018: Ben Schoen

2019: Davis Codd

2023: Sascha Boumedienne, Zach Morin

2024: Beckham Edwards, Jack Hextall

2025: Logan Anderson

