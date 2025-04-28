Logan Anderson Signs Tender with Youngstown Phantoms

The Youngstown Phantoms have signed forward Logan Anderson to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Anderson led Florida Alliance South 15O AAA in scoring last season with nine goals, 14 assists and 38 penalty minutes. The 5'10", 160-pound Floridian shined in the spotlight with four goals and two assists in four playoff games.

"I'm honored for the opportunity to tender in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms," said Anderson. "It is an amazing feeling to be a part of such a great organization. It's always been a dream to play in the league and to do in Youngstown is special. I cannot wait to experience all that the USHL has to offer."

Last season, Anderson had nine points and five assists in 13 games for Florida Alliance South 14U AAA. He had four goals and five assists in four playoff games.

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Phantoms forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

