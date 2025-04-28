Prowse Named to All-USHL Rookie First Team

April 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







Lincoln Stars goaltender William Prowse has been named the USHL All-Rookie First Team, as announced by the league Monday.

Prowse, 18, shined in his first season with the Stars, going 15-3-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in 25 games. Prowse also recorded three shutouts, tied with three others, including teammate Yan Shostak, for the second-most in the USHL. He had the 10th-best GAA in the league and the Stars earned at least one point in 16 of his 20 starts.

The Princeton commit came out of the gate strong winning his first three games and later won four straight starts between Jan. 11 - Feb. 8. Prowse made 30-or-more saves in a game three times, including a 35-save shutout Nov. 27 vs. Tri-City for his first in the USHL.

The Vail, Colo. native played prep hockey at Holderness School in New Hampshire last season and spending two years with the Rocky Mountain Roughriders AAA program.

The USHL continues its awards announcements with the All-USHL First, Second and Third Teams at noon.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.