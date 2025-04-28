Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

April 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Series Shifts to Young Arena

The Waterloo Black Hawks and Lincoln Stars split Games One and Two of their playoff series last weekend; the best-of-five set resumes at Young Arena on Wednesday and Thursday. Both games will start at 6:35. The teams have combined for 17 goals so far, nearly equaling the 19 that they produced across four regular season meetings. The Stars will visit the Cedar Valley for the first time since November. During games at Young Arena over the weekend before Thanksgiving, Waterloo claimed a 3-1 win behind Reid Morich's late game-winner, but the Stars responded with a 4-3 shootout result the next night. Caeden Herrington's goal for Lincoln with 1:05 left in the third period forced overtime, after both teams had led during regulation.

Hawkins on a Hot Streak

Forward Kaeden Hawkins has scored goals during four consecutive Black Hawks playoff games. It is the longest active streak in the USHL and matches David Deputy of the Muskegon Lumberjacks for the best run by a goal-scorer at any time during this postseason. Hawkins scored 21 times during 58 regular season games, finishing second among Waterloo players. Hawkins' current thread is longer than any goal-scoring streak he celebrated in 2024/25.

Six-Goal Milestone

After eight playoff games, Kaeden Hawkins and Brendan McMorrow have each scored six times. They are the 18th and 19th Black Hawks players to score a half-dozen goals during one playoff year in the team's junior era (beginning in 1979/80). No Waterloo player has reached that mark since 2014 when Tyler Sheehy (eight), Blake Winiecki, and Brandon Montour all scored at least six goals.

Home Wins in Clark Cup Playoffs

This week, the Black Hawks bid for their fifth home win of these playoffs. It's a feat the team last achieved in 2014, going 5-2 at Young Arena and reaching the Clark Cup Final. During the current playoffs, home teams are collectively 16-11 (.593). That's up just slightly from a .568 points percentage for home teams during the 2024/25 USHL regular season.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks won the opening game of the Western Conference Final, 6-4 on Friday. Reid Morich and Hunter Ramos each had a goal and two assists during the victory, and Waterloo rode a four-goal second period to the successful outcome. The 20-minute outburst ties for the most goals in any period by one team during the current postseason. Lincoln opened Game Two with three goals in the first 13 minutes, then stayed out of reach in a 4-3 decision Saturday. Ramos, Kaeden Hawkins, and Brendan McMorrow all scored in the loss.

