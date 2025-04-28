Omaha Lancers Name Mike West as New President

April 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Omaha Lancers are proud to announce the appointment of Mike West as the organization's new President, effective immediately. With nearly three decades of sports management experience and a remarkable track record in driving attendance and fan engagement, West brings dynamic leadership and a bold vision for the future of Lancers hockey.

West began his sports career as Tournament Director for the Cox Classic golf tournament on the PGA Tour's Nike Tour, where he rapidly grew the event into one of the tour's most respected and successful stops. In 2002, he joined Creighton University Athletics, playing a critical role in transitioning the Bluejay men's basketball program from the Omaha Civic Auditorium to the then-new Qwest Center Omaha (now CHI Health Center).

At Creighton, West led marketing efforts for six sports programs as they moved into four larger venues. Under his leadership, the university achieved a rare feat: in the 2010-11 season, Creighton was the only Division I institution with three sports in the top ten for average attendance-men's basketball, men's soccer, and baseball.

Following his time at Creighton, West founded MTT Management, a consulting and event management firm. During a consulting stint with the Lancers in the 2013-14 season, the team sold out 13 of their final 15 games, signaling his early impact on the organization.

In 2015, West took on the role of CEO of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, successfully bringing the prestigious FEI World Cup Final to Nebraska for the first time in history.

West returned to college athletics in 2019 as Deputy Athletic Director at the University of South Dakota and later returned to his alma mater, the University of Nebraska-Omaha, as Executive Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs. During his tenure, UNO hockey attendance grew from 4,400 to over 7,000 fans per game in just two seasons, making the Mavericks the fastest-growing NCAA Division I hockey attendance program in the 2022-23 season. West is one of the few individuals to have achieved top-ten average attendance rankings in four different NCAA Division I sports programs.

Most recently, West consulted with the Omaha Supernovas, the city's new professional volleyball team. In 2025, the team has led the league in average attendance, drawing over 11,000 fans per game to the CHI Health Center.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike West back to the Lancers organization," said Mike Picozzi, Majority Owner of the Omaha Lancers. "Mike has that rare combination of experience, energy, and vision. And his local connection to this community runs deep. We believe he's the right leader to elevate the Lancers on-and-off the ice. The future is bright, and with Mike at the helm, we're confident this next chapter will be one of growth, excitement, and renewed pride in Omaha Lancer hockey."

As President, West will oversee all facets of the Lancers organization, with a primary focus on community engagement, strategic growth, and enhancing the fan experience.

West earned his undergraduate degree in Education from the University of Nebraska Omaha and his master's degree in Sports Management from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska. He and his wife, Laurie, have been married for seven years and have built a loving blended family of six adult children. West is the proud father of twin boys, Tyler and Trevor, from his first marriage, while Laurie's children-Allie, Rob, Jordy, and Johnny-come from her first marriage.

