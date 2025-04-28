Murnieks and Allain-Samake Named to All-USHL Rookie Second Team

April 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release









Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake

(Sioux City Musketeers) Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake(Sioux City Musketeers)

Sioux City, IA - Today it was announced that a pair of Musketeers rookies were named to the All-USHL Rookie Second Team. Forward Oliver Murnieks and defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake.

Murnieks played in 52 games for the Musketeers in his first hockey campaign in the United States. He scored 35 points with 15 coming via beating the net minder and 20 from assists.

In Sioux City's five postseason games, he attributed to a pair of points, both coming via and assist.

The Latvian native played for his home country in the 2025 World Juniors tournament where he quickly made a name for himself. Not only was he an instrumental piece of the Latvian team that took down Canada in the round Robbin round. But he also joined an elite group of names who scored at least four points in a world juniors' tournament at just 16 years old. This list included names such as; Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Connor Bedard and other notable players.

A late round flier in last year's USHL Phase II draft, Murnieks was selected by the Musketeers 207th overall in the 14th round.

Allain-Samake took to the ice in all but one game for the Musketeers this season. In that time, he was credited with 14 points, all via an assist. He also tallied an assist in the five postseason games the Musketeers played in.

A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Samake was rated as the 101st North American skater in the final rankings by NHL Central Scouting. He hopes to hear his name called during the NHL draft this upcoming June.

Samake is committed to play at the University of Connecticut; he was drafted by the Musketeers in the 10 round at pick 147th overall in the USHL Phase II Draft.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.