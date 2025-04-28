Ryker Lee Named Rookie of the Year

Forward Ryker Lee of the Madison Capitols was named United States Hockey League (USHL) Rookie of the Year, the league announced Monday. He is the first USHL Rookie of the Year in team history.

Rookies in the USHL are first-year NHL Draft eligible players (born after September 15, 2006) or younger who have not played more than 10 USHL games in any previous season. All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

In his first full USHL season, Lee led USHL rookies with 68 points on 31 goals, most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, racking up 23 points on the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Illinois native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

