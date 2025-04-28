League Announces All-Rookie Teams

The USHL has announced its All-Rookie Teams for the 2024-25 season, recognizing 10 players from eight different teams.

Rookies in the USHL are first-year NHL Draft eligible players (born after September 15, 2006) or younger who have not played more than 10 USHL games in any previous season.

All end-of-season league award winners were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

All-USHL Rookie First Team

Ryker Lee, F, Madison Capitols

In his first full USHL season, Lee led USHL rookies with 68 points on 31 goals, most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, racking up 23 points on the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Ill. native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He is ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Adam Benák, F, Youngstown Phantoms

The Plzen, Czechia native finished ninth in league scoring and second in rookie scoring with 59 points through 56 games. Benák tied for second in league assists with 42, pacing league rookies, and registered 26 power play points to lead first-year players. He had two shootout winners for the Phantoms, helping Youngstown finish first in the Eastern Conference. He is ranked 58th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Tynan Lawrence, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Lawrence was nearly a point-per-game player in his first season, finishing third in rookie scoring with 25 goals and 29 assists in 56 games. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native led rookie forwards with 213 shots and a +23 rating. He had points in 41 of his 56 games, including an 11-game point streak through January into February. From Jan. 4 through the end of the regular season, the Boston University commit had 35 points in 30 games.

Luka Radivojevic, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks

In 38 games, Radivojevic led USHL rookie defenseman with 22 points on three goals and 19 assists. The Edina, Minn. native was a consistent contributor on the Lumberjacks' blue line, scoring a pair of game-winning goals while registering a +13 rating, tied for best among rookie defensemen, and 39 penalty minutes. He is committed to Boston College, represented Slovakia at the World Junior Championships and ranks 188th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Jet Kwajah, D, Madison Capitols

The Hamilton, Ontario native and Penn State commit had 16 points in 41 games for the Capitols in his rookie season. He recorded a +4 rating, one game-winning goal, six penalty minutes and scored twice on the man advantage, helping the Capitols' power play convert at 27.7%, second best in the USHL.

William Prowse, G, Lincoln Stars

Prowse went 15-3-2-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL), seeing action in 25 games and finishing with a 2.77 goals-against average and .896 save percentage, both third among rookie goalies. Prowse posted a trio of shutouts, joining Yan Shostak in helping Lincoln limit opponents to a league-leading 2.68 goals against average. The Vail, Colo. native is committed to Princeton.

All-USHL Rookie Second Team

Ethan Wyttenbach, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

The league's inaugural winner of The Gaudreau Award finished fourth in rookie scoring with 51 points in 44 games. Wyttenbach's 24 goals ranked third among rookie scorers, his 27 assists ranked fourth among first-year players and his 1.16 point-per-game average was second best among his peers. The Roslyn, N.Y. native and Quinnipiac commit had six game-winning goals, first among rookies and tied for second in the league. He is ranked 185th on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

The Providence commit and Berlin, N.J. native finished fifth in team scoring with 32 points in 41 games. Zielinski posted 13 goals and 19 assists for a .78 point-per-game average, third highest on the Buccaneers. He closed the season with a 21.7% shooting percentage on 60 shots.

Olivers Murnieks, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Finishing sixth in rookie scoring, the Riga, Latvia native had 15 goals and 20 assists in 52 games for the Musketeers. Murnieks had five multi-point games and scored a pair of shorthanded goals, tied for first among league rookies. He totaled only eight penalty minutes with a +2 rating. Internationally, Murnieks represented his home country at the World Junior Championship.

Anthony Bongo, D, Sioux Falls Stampede

Bongo had five goals and nine assists through 53 games in his rookie season with the Herd. The Michigan commit and Ridgefield, Conn. native made significant contributions to the power play, where he tallied five assists. He led Stampede rookies in games played.

Anthony Allain-Samake, D, Sioux City Musketeers

Allain-Samake registered 14 assists, 30 penalty minutes and 46 shots in 61 games for the Musketeers. The Gatineau, Quebec native and UConn commit tied for second on the team in games played and was Sioux City's only defenseman to play more than 57 games. He is ranked 101st on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Michal Pradel, G, Tri-City Storm

Joining the Storm midway through February, Pradel went 9-4-0-0, posting a 2.41 goals-against average and .899 save percentage with a 21-save overtime shutout in late March. The Dolny Kubin, Slovakia native is ranked third among North American goalies on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft.

