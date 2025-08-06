Preseason Puck Drop: September 4

Waterloo, Iowa - This fall's first preseason hockey game at Young Arena will be on Thursday, September 4th when the Waterloo Black Hawks host the Green Bay Gamblers, the Hawks announced Wednesday.

Waterloo will play two other exhibition games on home ice: Friday, September 5th versus Green Bay and Tuesday, September 9th against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. All three preseason matchups will begin at 6:35. Tickets will be available for $10 each, beginning on Monday, August 25th. Black Hawks season ticket holders receive preseason tickets at no extra cost as a benefit of their ticket package.

The two-game series against the Gamblers will provide an immediate viewing of an opponent the Hawks will see repeatedly during the early part of the 2025/26 regular season schedule. Waterloo will face Green Bay on the road three times in October. However, the September shinnies will be the only time the Gamblers visit Commercial Street. The Hawks are not slated to host Green Bay during the winter campaign.

Cedar Rapids comes to Young Arena three days after the Gamblers depart. Last season, the Black Hawks and RoughRiders met eight times; Waterloo earned a 4-3-1 record in those games. In 2025/26, the teams are scheduled to meet six times, with a home-and-home set during Thanksgiving weekend plotted as the only encounters ahead of 2026.

The Hawks' preseason games will be preparation for the regular season opener on Wednesday, September 17th against the Muskegon Lumberjacks during the 2025 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Waterloo's first regular season home game will be on Saturday, September 27th versus the Des Moines Buccaneers.

