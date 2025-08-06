Fighting Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale
August 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on-sale now.
The Fighting Saints will play 30 regular-season home games and two preseason home games. Visit dubuquefightingsaints.com or call/visit the Fighting Saints office to secure your seats.
Season tickets, Flex Plans and Group Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased only by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
United States Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Preseason Puck Drop: September 4 - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Fighting Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dubuque Fighting Saints Stories
- Fighting Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale
- Dubuque Adds Hockey Operations Coordinator and Video Coach
- Fighting Saints Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Fighting Saints and USHL Announce 2025 Fall Classic Schedule
- Three Fighting Saints Selected in 2025 NHL Draft