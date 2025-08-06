Fighting Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale

August 6, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on-sale now.

The Fighting Saints will play 30 regular-season home games and two preseason home games. Visit dubuquefightingsaints.com or call/visit the Fighting Saints office to secure your seats.

Season tickets, Flex Plans and Group Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased only by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880 or by visiting the office from Monday - Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.







