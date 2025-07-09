Four Stars Named to USA Roster for 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase
July 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
Four Lincoln Stars defensemen have been invited to USA Hockey's team for the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase July 25-Aug. 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. Tanner Henricks (2023-25), Caeden Herrington (2024-25), Adam Kleber (2022-24) and Jacob Rombach (2023-25) are four of the 14 American defensemen added to the roster.
This event serves as a showcase for 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. Players from Canada, Finland and Sweden will also be competing at the week-long showcase.
