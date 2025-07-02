Twenty-Five Stars Appear on NHL Development Camp Rosters

July 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







NHL Development Camps are taking place this week and 25 different Lincoln Stars have earned invitations.

NHL Development Camp rosters contain players both under organizational control or via invitation. Twelve of the players with Stars connections were players drafted by these teams, 11 were invited and two signed entry-level contracts.

Three members of the 2024-25 Stars were drafted last weekend and are in development camps this week. Jacob Rombach was selected 35th overall by the Nashville Predators, Caeden Herrington was selected 120th overall by the Los Angeles Kings and Bruno Idzan was selected 181st overall by the Ottawa Senators. The Stars have had 70 different players selected in the NHL Draft after playing in Lincoln since the franchise's inception in 1996.

Buffalo Sabres Adam Kleber

Colorado Avalanche Lucas Wahlin

Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Buckberger, Tanner Henricks

Detroit Red Wings Brennan Ali

Florida Panthers Mason Marcellus, Ryan Spinale

Los Angeles Kings Caeden Herrington, Jack Pechar, Jack Sparkes

Montreal Canadiens Luke Mittelstadt

Nashville Predators Jacob Rombach

New Jersey Devils Gio DiGiulian

New York Islanders Ross Mitton, Gleb Veremyev

New York Rangers Noah Laba

Ottawa Senators Bruno Idzan, Blake Montgomery

Pittsburgh Penguins Chase Pietila, Zach Urdahl

St. Louis Blues Jack Solomon

Tampa Bay Lightning Klavs Veinbergs

Toronto Maple Leafs Owen Michaels

Utah Mammoth Tanner Ludtke

Washington Capitals Stanley Cooley







United States Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.