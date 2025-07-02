Twenty-Five Stars Appear on NHL Development Camp Rosters
July 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
NHL Development Camps are taking place this week and 25 different Lincoln Stars have earned invitations.
NHL Development Camp rosters contain players both under organizational control or via invitation. Twelve of the players with Stars connections were players drafted by these teams, 11 were invited and two signed entry-level contracts.
Three members of the 2024-25 Stars were drafted last weekend and are in development camps this week. Jacob Rombach was selected 35th overall by the Nashville Predators, Caeden Herrington was selected 120th overall by the Los Angeles Kings and Bruno Idzan was selected 181st overall by the Ottawa Senators. The Stars have had 70 different players selected in the NHL Draft after playing in Lincoln since the franchise's inception in 1996.
Buffalo Sabres Adam Kleber
Colorado Avalanche Lucas Wahlin
Columbus Blue Jackets Boston Buckberger, Tanner Henricks
Detroit Red Wings Brennan Ali
Florida Panthers Mason Marcellus, Ryan Spinale
Los Angeles Kings Caeden Herrington, Jack Pechar, Jack Sparkes
Montreal Canadiens Luke Mittelstadt
Nashville Predators Jacob Rombach
New Jersey Devils Gio DiGiulian
New York Islanders Ross Mitton, Gleb Veremyev
New York Rangers Noah Laba
Ottawa Senators Bruno Idzan, Blake Montgomery
Pittsburgh Penguins Chase Pietila, Zach Urdahl
St. Louis Blues Jack Solomon
Tampa Bay Lightning Klavs Veinbergs
Toronto Maple Leafs Owen Michaels
Utah Mammoth Tanner Ludtke
Washington Capitals Stanley Cooley
United States Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Bowers Bound for San Jose - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Twenty-Five Stars Appear on NHL Development Camp Rosters - Lincoln Stars
- 20 Former Or Current RoughRiders Earn Invites to NHL Development Camps - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Bergeron, Valenti Selected for Under-17 Four Nations Tournament - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Three Deals in 24 Hours - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.