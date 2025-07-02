20 Former Or Current RoughRiders Earn Invites to NHL Development Camps

As NHL Development Camps ramp up across the league this week, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to share that 20 players with ties to our program-both recent draftees and invited prospects-have received invitations to attend. These camps offer invaluable opportunities for players to display their skills directly in front of NHL organizations and their staff.

The RoughRiders extend our best wishes to all attendees.

