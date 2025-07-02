20 Former Or Current RoughRiders Earn Invites to NHL Development Camps
July 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
As NHL Development Camps ramp up across the league this week, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are proud to share that 20 players with ties to our program-both recent draftees and invited prospects-have received invitations to attend. These camps offer invaluable opportunities for players to display their skills directly in front of NHL organizations and their staff.
The RoughRiders extend our best wishes to all attendees.
Stay tuned for updates on our upcoming 2025-26 season.
Group tickets and seating will be available soon. It's not too early to start planning corporate gatherings and celebrations. For more information, contact Tammy at tcarlson@roughridershockey.com or call 319-247-0340.
