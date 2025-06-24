RoughRiders Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - In conjunction with the USHL League Office, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to officially announce the release of the 2025-26 regular season schedule.

The RoughRiders' 62-game campaign includes 30 home games at The Stable and 30 road matchups across the league. Additionally, two games will be played during Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, PA, with specific dates and opponents to be announced by the USHL at a later time.

Mark your calendars - the RoughRiders will open their home schedule on Saturday, September 27th at 7:05 PM as they take on the Omaha Lancers at The Stable.

Stay tuned as the promotional calendar will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

