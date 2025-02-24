Join the RoughRiders Season Ticket Family

February 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







It's that time of year-March Madness is here for the RoughRiders!

Renew or purchase your season tickets now and take advantage of the Early Bird Discount plus five free vouchers starting with our next home game. Get your seats today!

March Madness Vouchers:

For every seat you purchase, receive free Green Zone vouchers for select game dates-March 7, 9, 28, 29, and April 11. Upgrades are available!

Early Bird Special:

Lock in your seats for the 2025-26 hockey season at discounted rates before April 11, 2025!

Bonus Drawing:

All season tickets purchased before March 28 will be entered into a drawing following the March 29 game for a chance to win:

A suite for 20

A party deck for 28

A Green Zone season ticket

A team-autographed jersey

A team-autographed blade bell

How to Get Your Seats:

1. Visit roughridershockey.com, click on "Tickets," and navigate to the Season Ticket tab.

2. Download or request a form (available at the RoughRiders office and at games).

3. Email or drop off the completed form to tcarlson@roughridershockey.com.

4. Questions? Contact Tammy at 319-360-9977.

Be the ultimate 7th Man! It's the hottest ticket in the coolest place in town-don't miss out!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.