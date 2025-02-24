Brink, Compton, Heil Named Players of the Week

Forward of the Week

Finn Brink, Madison Capitols

Tallied one goal and two assists in Madison's 10-4 win vs. the NTDP U17s on Friday.

Scored twice and added a primary assist on the Capitols' game-winning goal in their 5-2 win against Fargo on Saturday.

Extended his point streak to three games with an assist on Madison's game-winning goal on Sunday vs. Fargo.

Led all USHL skaters in points (9) and tied two of his teammates for the top plus/minus rating during the week (+8).

Defenseman of the Week

Dylan Compton, Waterloo Black Hawks

Opened the scoring and registered one assist in Waterloo's 4-1 win vs. Chicago on Friday.

Recorded the primary assist on Waterloo's game-tying goal in its 5-2 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Finished the week with three points, four shots, and a +1 rating for his fourth weekly honor of the season.

Goalie of the Week

Caleb Heil, Madison Capitols

Turned aside 30 shots in Madison's 5-2 win vs. Fargo.

Posted 23 saves in his sixth straight win, a 4-1 victory vs. the Force to complete the weekend sweep.

Finished the week with a 2-0-0-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average, and a .948 save percentage.

