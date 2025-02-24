Markonidis Commits to Union

February 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars forward Lefty Markonidis has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Union College, an NCAA Division-I program in the ECAC conference.

Markonidis, 19, has 22 points (12+10) over 44 games in his first season with the Stars. He is one-of-10 Stars to record double-digit goals this campaign. Markonidis has recorded two multi-point efforts, including scoring twice 2:25 into a game at Fargo Dec. 7. His plus-19 is tied for fifth-best on the Stars and he is a plus-11 over his last eight games. Markonidis joins defenseman Etienne Lessard as the second active Star to commit to Union.

"I'm thrilled to announce my commitment to Union," Markonidis said. "I'm super excited to join a program with a great track record and an awesome coaching staff. I want to thank my coaches with the Stars and my family for the help in this process."

Union is 18-11-3 this season and have won nine of their last 14 games. It has made the NCAA Tournament five times, including winning the 2014 national championship. Union has won four ECAC regular-season conference championships and three ECAC tournament titles. It is the seventh-oldest NCAA Division-I program, tracing its roots to 1904. Current members of Union's hockey team include former Stars Lucas Massie and DJ Hart.

The Garnet Chargers are led by Josh Hauge, who is in his third season as head coach. Hauge helmed the second-best penalty kill in the nation last season at 87.3 percent eight shorthanded goals. He previously spent seven seasons as an assistant, with the last three as associate head coach, at Clarkson University. His prior stops include time spent as head coach and general manager of Tri-City Storm from 2012-14 and as an assistant coach for the Fargo Force in 2014-15.

"We are very happy to announce Lefty's commitment to Union," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "He has been a key part of our team's success this season, and has earned the opportunity to continue his academic and athletic pursuits at the next level. Coach Hauge has an excellent reputation as a coach and mentor and obviously former Stars assistant Mike Zannella being there helped make this an easy choice for Lefty and his family."

Markonidis and the Stars are in the road this weekend to face the Fargo Force Friday and Saturday. Buffalo Wild Wings at 1328 P Street in downtown Lincoln is hosting a watch party for Friday's game. Puckdrop is 7:05 on Friday and 6:05 on Saturday.

