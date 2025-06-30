Three Stars Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

Three members of this past season's Lincoln Stars were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft this weekend in Los Angeles. Jacob Rombach, Caeden Herrington and Bruno Idzan all heard their names called on Saturday.

Rombach led the way be being selected 35th overall by the Nashville Predators. He became the fifth-highest Star to be drafted after having played for the team. Rombach was the highest selected Star since Shane Pinto was selected 32nd overall in 2019. It marked the first ever Star selected by the Predators of the 70 Stars to be selected after playing for Lincoln.

The Blaine, Minn. native tied for the eighth-best plus-minus in the USHL in 2024-25 at plus-40 with the Anderson Cup Champion Lincoln Stars. He recorded 9 points (3+6) in 59 games in 2023-24 and then had 18 points (3+15) in 59 games this past season. Rombach appeared in 12 games over the last two Clark Cup Playoffs and added two assists.

Herrington heard his name called after being invited to the Nashville Predators Development Camp last summer. The Los Angeles Kings selected him in the fourth round with the 120th overall selection. Herrington became the second-ever Star selected by the Kings, joining Paul LaDue (sixth round, 181st overall in 2012).

The Manchester, Vt. native led all USHL blueliners with 16 goals and seven power-play goals while his four game-winning goals tied for first. The Vermont commit was a Chipotle All-American in January along with Rombach. Herrington tied Eli Vlaisavljevich (2005-06) for the second-most goals in a single season by a Stars defenseman.

Idzan was the final Star selected in the 2025 NHL Draft as the Ottawa Senators selected him in the sixth round, 181st overall. He was the 10th Star to be selected by the Senators, who have taken the most Stars of any NHL team since Lincoln's inception in 1996. Idzan also made history as the first Croatian ever selected in the NHL Draft.

The Zagreb, Croatia native burst onto the season after joining the Stars in early December and provided a midseason spark. The Wisconsin commit recorded 44 points (22+22) in 36 games this season and finished second in the USHL with 1.22 points per game. Idzan scored or had an assist in all but 12 games and recorded 15 multi-point games, including a hat trick Feb. 28 at Fargo.

The 2025-26 USHL season begins this September. Lincoln's home opener for its 30th season is Sep. 26 vs. Sioux Falls. Season tickets are available for purchase now by emailing connor@lincolnstars.com







