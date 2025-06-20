Stars Prepare for 2025 NHL Draft

June 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sixty-seven players have suited up for the Lincoln Stars and then gone on to be selected in the NHL Draft since the franchise's inception in 1996. Forty-four former Lincoln Stars have skated in at least one NHL game.

Several members of the Stars organization will look to join both of those lists with an opportunity to achieve the former coming up to close out this month. The 2025 NHL Draft takes place June 27-28 at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round on Day One will be televised on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m. CDT. Rounds 2-7 on Day Two will be broadcast on NHL Network, ESPN+ and 11 a.m. CDT.

Seven different Lincoln Stars appeared on NHL Central Scoutings three different watch lists ahead of this draft. Poul Andersen (2024), Gio DiGiulian (2024-25), Caeden Herrington (2024-25), Bruno Idzan (2024-25), Jack Pechar (2022-25), Jacob Rombach (2023-25), Daniel Shlaine (2024-25) and Ethan Weber (2023-25) all appeared on at least one of the lists. Rombach was the lone Star to appear on all three lists and figures to be the first Star selected in the 2025 Draft.

Several experts anticipate Rombach being selected early on Day Two of the Draft, if not late on Day One. Elite Prospects ranked him as the 32nd-best prospect, TSN's Craig Button rated him 35th and ESPN's Rachel Doerrie has him 54th among many different pre-draft rankings. Rombach received a 'B' rating on Central Scouting's preliminary list in the fall, appeared as the 51st-ranked North American skater on the midterm rankings and then the 42nd-ranked skater on the final rankings.

The extra attention leading up to this summer's draft has not fazed Rombach. He credited former Stars teammates like Tanner Henricks and Blake Montgomery for answering his questions about their interviews with teams leading up to the Draft and getting guidance.

"You just have to enjoy the experience," Rombach said. "You have a dream since being a little kid of hearing your name called but it's not in your hands. Just have to pray and hope your name gets called and it would be a huge honor. I'll have a draft party at my house and I'm going to cross my fingers that day."

The Blaine, Minn. native played for the Stars each of the last two seasons and is headed to the University of Minnesota this fall. Rombach was originally selected by the Stars with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft as a 16-year old after recording 19 points (9+10) in 26 games at Spring Lake Park High School. His development in that time did not go unnoticed by Stars head coach Rocky Russo.

"Jacob is a big, strong defenseman that can defend in transition," Stars head coach Rocky Russo. "He's very good down low. He retrieves pucks, creates breakouts and leads the rush. Jacob is the type of player that has a lot of success in big moments. He's able to defend against teams' top lines, kill penalties and generate offense."

Rombach tied for the eighth-best plus-minus in the USHL in 2024-25 at plus-40 with the Anderson Cup Champion Lincoln Stars. He recorded 9 points (3+6) in 59 games in 2023-24 and then had 18 points (3+15) in 59 games this past season. Rombach appeared in 12 games over the last two Clark Cup Playoffs and added two assists.

"Over the past couple of years I feel like I've developed my strength and skating quite well," Rombach said. "Obviously jumping from high school hockey to the USHL is a huge jump so you have to get adjusted quickly. I've been able to improve my speed, stick positioning and closing. I know my role. I know I'm not going to be a guy who is putting up a ton of points. I'm going to move the puck up to the forwards and shut down on the back end."

The 6-foot-6 defenseman also enjoyed success at the international stage and away from the Stars. Rombach won the 2024 World Junior A Challenge with the U.S. Junior Select Team in December in his second instance representing his country after playing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023. He appeared in the Chipotle All-American Game in January as one of the top American draft-eligible prospects.

Rombach looks to join an exclusive group this weekend by being selected in one of the first two rounds of the Draft. If he is, then he will become the ninth former Star to be selected that early. Should Rombach hear his name on Day One, then he will join Brian Lee (ninth overall, 2005) and Ryan Poehling (25th overall, 2017) as the only former Stars to be selected in the first round.

"What you're getting from Jacob is the type of player that helps you win hockey games," Russo said. "He's going to go over the wall, eat up minutes, block pucks and be hard to play against. Jacob is the type of guy you're going to want to have on the ice up a goal in the final minute of a period. That's the type of hockey that wins playoff games in the NHL."

At least one Star has been selected in each of the last 14 drafts and in 24 of 27 drafts since 1997. Four different Stars were selected in 2024, marking the second time in three years that four-or-more Stars were drafted, joining the five picked in 2022. The 2023 Draft holds the record for the most Stars selected with seven.

