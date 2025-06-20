2025 Lincoln Stars Development and Main Camp Take Place this Week

The Lincoln Stars will hit the ice this week in preparation for the 2025-26 season with their Development Camp and Main Camp this week. Both camps will take place at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center at 433 V Street in Lincoln next to Haymarket Park.

The Development Camp is Tuesday-Thursday with check-in beginning at Breslow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. These players will be competing to earn a spot in Main Camp later in the week. It is open to 2005-10 birth years and registration is available here.

Main Camp will feature returning players with remaining eligibility, recent draft selections and other invited players. Main camp check-in begins at the Ice Box at 1880 Transformation Drive at 1:30 p.m. Thursday before games begin at 3:15 at the Breslow Center.

Camps wraps up on Saturday but fans are encouraged to come to the Ice Box Friday night to see country singer Rodney Atkins live in concert. The show begins at 8 p.m. with Drew Phillips Band performing as the opening act. Tickets can be purchased now for as low as $30 at lincolnstars.com







