Stars to Hold Main Camp this Week

June 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars will be holding their Developmental and Main Camps this week at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center in preparation for the 2025-26 season.

Schedules for both camps are listed here: lincolnstars.com/news/2025/6/16/mens-ice-hockey-2025-lincoln-stars-development-and-main-camp-take-place-this-week.aspx

The Stars and the Ice Box are also hosting a concert this Friday night with country singer Rodney Atkins performing. The show begins at 8 p.m. with Drew Phillips Band opening the night. Tickets are available for as affordable as $30 at the door and at vivenu.com/event/the-ice-box-presents-concert-mcpkrf







