Game 3 Goes to Waterloo

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars suffered their first shutout loss of the season, falling to the Waterloo Black Hawks, 5-0, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Young Arena.

Lincoln outshot Waterloo, 29-25, but could not overcome a four-goal Black Hawks second period. Teddy Townsend scored Waterloo's first three goals and Carter Casey recorded his first USHL shutout.

Townsend put Waterloo on the board first for the first time in the series with a goal 4:54 into Game 3. Reid Morich found him all alone atop the right circle shortly after an offensive zone victory and Hawkins glided to the net and outwaited goaltender Yan Shostak by tucking the puck around his right pad.

The Black Hawks took a commanding lead in the second period by scoring four times. Townsend scored 33 seconds in when Morich set him up in front of the net from behind the goal line. He completed the hat trick with a power-play goal on a wrist shot between the circles with Morich providing a screen on Shostak.

Kaeden Hawkins scored a breakaway goal 11:47 into the second period and then Dylan Compton pinched from the blue line, dangled to the net and scored on the backhand at the 15:27 mark to secure a 5-0 lead.

Game 4 is Thursday night at 6:35 at Young Arena. A Waterloo win sends them to the Clark Cup Final. Fans can catch the action on Mixlr and FloHockey. Game 5 would be Saturday at the Ice Box, if necessary.

