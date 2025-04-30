Fighting Saints Season Ends with Loss to Lumberjacks

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints dropped Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final 3-1 to the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Tuesday night, falling three games to none in the series.

The Lumberjacks scored with just about six minutes remaining in the second period, following a turnover in the neutral zone. Matthew Van Blaricom scored the eventual game-winner with 6:03 remaining in the second period.

The Fighting Saints tied the game early in the second period with Lucas Van Vliet's team-leading fourth goal and 10th point of the postseason. It came on a double-minor power play for the Saints second power-play goal of the series.

The Jacks opened the scoring in the first period at 8:06 with Vaclav Nestrasil before Van Vliet's goal tied the game in the second.

Liam Beerman made 29 saves in the loss, playing his seventh-straight game of the postseason after playing a maximum of two-straight in the regular season.

The Fighting Saints finished Game 3 with one goal on three power-play chances and killed all three Muskegon power plays in the game.

Dubuque's season ends after a 41-win campaign, the second-most in team history. The Fighting Saints reached the Conference Final for the second-straight season, but fell short with a three-game loss to the Lumberjacks.

