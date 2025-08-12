Fighting Saints Name Teddy Merrill Captain for 2025-26 Season

August 12, 2025

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have named forward Teddy Merrill the 15th captain in their Tier-I history.

Merrill has skated in 113 games for the Fighting Saints over two seasons, scoring 13 goals and 39 points. The Scottsdale, Arizona native is fourth all-time in Saints Tier-I history with 227 penalty minutes in his career.

"It's a huge honor to be named captain," said Merrill. "I'm incredibly grateful for the trust my coaches and teammates have put in me. Playing for Dubuque has been an unbelievable experience, and I've been fortunate to learn from some great leaders along the way. I'm excited to take that next step, and with the special group we have this year, I can't wait to get to work."

Head Coach Evan Dixon selected Merrill as the captain for his second year behind the Dubuque bench.

"Teddy holds himself and his teammates to the highest standard of excellence," said Dixon. "He embodies everything it means to be a Fighting Saint. I could not think of a better person to lead our team."

Dixon also focused on experience for the rest of his leadership group, selecting Merrill's fellow third-year teammates Charlie Arend, Michael Barron and Colin Frank as assistant captains.

Barron and Frank join the leadership group as the team's highest-returning point scorers. Barron scored 22 goals and 45 points last season, while Frank had 27 assists and 40 points. Arend added 23 points and played a key role in the faceoff circle for the Saints last season.

"I am very excited for Michael, Charlie and Colin to join the leadership group this season," Dixon added. "They all have grown so much in their time in Dubuque, and that experience will help them to confidently lead and continue to carry our culture in the right direction. They are true Fighting Saints and very deserving of this opportunity."

The four members of the Saints' leadership group have a combined 356 games of experience for the Fighting Saints in the USHL. The group also has combined for 56 playoff games, a Clark Cup Final appearance and two Eastern Conference Final appearances.

"We could not be more excited for this year's leadership group," Dixon said. "These four are ready to take on the honor of leading this team in our pursuit of a Clark Cup."

The Fighting Saints open the 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 17 at the Fall Classic in Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania.







