Force Welcome New Assistant Coach

August 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tuesday, August 12th the Fargo Force announced Carson Kosobud will be joining the team as the Force Assistant Coach.

Kosobud began his hockey career with the Moorhead Spuds playing his HS Hockey career there from 2014-17. He then played 2 seasons of junior hockey spending time with in the NAHL, USHL & BCHL before heading to college. The Moorhead, MN native played one season for the ASU Sundevils and two seasons for the University of Alaska-Anchorage Nanooks. Following his college hockey career he spent time playing in France and for the Bloomington Bison of the ECHL.

"We are excited to get Carson on board to help in the development process for our players. His leadership qualities and high character have been an asset to our organization already throughout his involvement with the Cullen Force Academy and will be great to have around our players on a daily basis, said Fargo f He will be able to wear a few different hats for us, coaching, scouting & helping with skills sessions which will not only be great for the team but his own personal development as a young coach."

Carson is currently working as a coach for the Cullen Force Academy and is an Assistant Coach with Force Sports Preformance in their elite off-ice training program held throughout the summer.

"I'm grateful and excited for the opportunity to be part of such a great organization," commented Carson. "I'm looking forward to being useful in anyway I can and to have a great start to the season!"

