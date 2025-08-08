Fargo Force Welcome New Director of Scouting

August 8, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - Friday, August 8th the Fargo Force announced that Hampus Sjödahl will be joining the Force as the team's Director of Scouting.

Hampus began his coaching career during the 2021-22 season as Assistant Coach with the Austin Bruins of the NAHL. In his second season with the team he helped lead the Briuns to a NAHL Robertson Cup National Championship appearance. Sjödahl then joined the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL where he served as Assistant Coach from 2023-2025.

"We are excited to get Hampus into the organization as Director of Scouting," said Fargo Force Head Coach & General Manager, Brett Skinner. "He brings experience at multiple levels of Junior Hockey and importantly has been a part of multiple USHL Drafts. He has a proven track record of being able to identify talent and his experience will be relied upon to bring in the best young athletes to be a part of our development model with the Fargo Force."

Born in Stockholm, Sweden, Sjödahl moved to the United States in 2014 to play junior hockey for the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League. He spent two seasons in Odessa, totaling 103 points in 115 games, holding the franchise record for all-time goals scored. His junior accolades included being a member of the All-NAHL Team, the South Division All-Star Team, the South Division MVP as well as the South Division Forward of the Year. Hampus attended the Dallas Stars Development Camp in the summer of 2016. Sjödahl continued his playing career at Bemidji State University, where he played four years of collegiate hockey and was an Alternate Captain in his senior season.

"The Fargo Force have a strong history and a proven track record of recruiting and developing elite talent. I'm excited and thankful for the opportunity to work alongside the coaching staff, the scouts, and the rest of the Fargo Force organization & I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the program," commented Hampus.

