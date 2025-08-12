Gamblers Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff Additions

August 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers announced today that Shawn Sramek has been named Associate Head Coach for the 2025-26 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Sramek, 31, is a native of Michigan and entering his eleventh year in coaching hockey at the junior and AAA levels. He spent the 2024-25 season leading the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U15 AAA team as head coach.

Prior to that, Sramek was an assistant coach with the USHL's Tri-City Storm from 2020 to 2024. While a member of the Storm coaching staff, the team won regular season Western Conference titles in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons, winning the Anderson Cup as USHL regular season champion in 2022.

Sramek's junior hockey coaching career began with one year (2019-20) as assistant coach for the Corpus Christi IceRays in the NAHL. He coached in the Oakland Jr Grizzlies AAA organization five years prior to making the jump to junior hockey.

"We are excited to add Shawn to the Gamblers organization," Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He brings a wealth of coaching experience, knowledge and success in our league to Green Bay. With his background of coaching winning teams at this level, he is a welcome addition to our program, and we can't wait to get started on the new season."

The Green Bay Gamblers announced that they have named Bryce Reddick as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Reddick spent the 2024-25 hockey campaign as an assistant coach with the Wisconsin Windigo in the NAHL, where he helped guide that team to a franchise record 41 wins, a Midwest divisional championship and berth in the Robertson Cup championship series.

Prior to that he had a 12-year pro playing career in the ECHL and various leagues across Europe.

Reddick began coaching as a player assistant coach with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits under current Ontario Reign head coach Andrew Lord. Reddick spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Cardiff Devils while in Europe. In three seasons, he was tasked with helping the coaching staff recruit during the off season. In 2017-18 the Devils won the regular season title and back-to-back playoff titles in 2018 and 2019.

Before he turned pro Reddick spent four years at Michigan Tech, where he was a teammate of Gamblers Head Coach/General Manager Patrick McCadden.

"We are extremely pleased to add Bryce to the Gamblers staff," McCadden said. "While he is new to the USHL he has a substantial body of work as a coach at the pro and junior levels, and with his work ethic and focus, he will hit the ground running in Green Bay."

The Green Bay Gamblers have named Mikkel Joehnk to the hockey operations staff as assistant coach and equipment manager for the United States Hockey League 2025-26 season.

Joehnk, 31, joins the Gamblers from Trinity College, where he spent the last two years as an assistant coach for the Division III program in Hartford, Conn. Joehnk was a member of the coaching staff that helped Trinty reach the D3 national championship game in 2024.

Prior to that, he played professionally in Europe (Sweden and Germany) and in North America in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Joehnk was also at Lawrence College in Appleton, Wis., where he played for Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden during the 2017-18 season when the latter was an assistant coach there.

Additionally, Joehnk is part of the NHLCA diversity program for the 2025-26 season.

"We are extremely pleased that Mikkel is joining our hockey operations staff," McCadden said. "He will provide multiple key contributions to our hockey club in addition to brining valuable coaching experience and fresh perspective to the organization."







United States Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2025

