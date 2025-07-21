Brian Gibbons Joins Army West Point Hockey Staff as Assistant Coach

July 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







WEST POINT, N.Y. - Army West Point Head Hockey Coach Zach McKelvie announced the addition of Brian Gibbons to the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Gibbons, a Maryland native, arrives at West Point following a year-long stint as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Gamblers. While with the Gamblers, Gibbons helped coach five NHL Draft picks, 16 NCAA Division I commits, and helped improve the team's penalty kill percentage in his role coaching the penalty kill, individual skill development, and running one-on-one video sessions with the players.

"We could not be more excited to welcome Brian Gibbons to our program," commented Head Coach Zach McKelvie. "He brings energy, passion, and a strong hockey IQ that will have a tremendous impact on our cadet-athletes. Brian has a deep respect for the mission of the United States Military Academy and, most importantly, he embodies the character and leadership we value at West Point. He'll be a powerful role model for our team on and off the ice."

Prior to his time with the Gamblers, Gibbons spent four years as an assistant coach at Bethel University. During his time with the Royals, Gibbons helped coach the team to its first double-digit win season since 2010, the best win percentage in program history, the 2023-2024 MIAC Player of the Year selection, three 2023-2024 All-Conference players, and the combined No. 1 Penalty Kill in the nation combined across the 2021-2023 seasons.

As an athlete, Gibbons played hockey professionally in Germany for five years, ending his career with the Hanover Scorpions. Gibbons played professionally at Utica College and Utah State University where he was a two year team captain, a two-time All-American selection, a National Player of the Year, a two-time ACHA National Tournament participant, and an ACHA Frozen Four participant.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2025

Brian Gibbons Joins Army West Point Hockey Staff as Assistant Coach - Green Bay Gamblers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.