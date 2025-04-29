Zellers, Park, Peterson Named USHL All-Stars

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday that Green Bay Gamblers forwards Will Zellers and Aidan Park, along with defenseman Lukas Peterson were selected to the All-USHL's First, Second, and Third Teams for the 2024-2025 season.

Zellers was named to the First Team after leading the league with 44 goals and finishing third in league scoring overall with 71 points in 52 regular season games. He also paced the USHL with a 1.37 points-per-game average. Zellers added a goal and three points in two playoff games against the Madison Capitols. The 19-year-old native of Maple Grove, Minn. was a two-time national champion with the Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep team in 2023 and 2024. He was drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 3rd round, 76th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft last June in Las Vegas. His NHL rights were acquired by the Boston Bruins, and he will play for the University of North Dakota this coming fall.

"Will led the league in goals and deserves his place on the All-USHL's First Team," said Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "We are thrilled that the USHL recognizes his tremendous achievements with the Gamblers this season and the kind of historic impact he made on our franchise."

Park, selected to the All-USHL's Second Team, scored 33 goals and 66 points in 55 regular season games for the Gamblers. He shared the team postseason scoring lead with Zellers on two goals and three points in two contests. From Playa Vista, Calif., Park also won two titles at Shattuck before joining Green Bay full-time. The 19-year-old is headed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-2026 season. Park ranked 94th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

"Aidan's contributions went well beyond his 66 regular season points," McCadden said. "He was our top centerman who always brought a tremendous effort with him on the ice and was someone we trusted to win key faceoffs and play in all situations. We are extremely pleased to see him earn this honor."

Named to the All-USHL Third Team, Peterson led all Gamblers defensemen with eight goals and 44 points in 62 games, finishing fourth in team scoring overall. The Waldwick, N.J. native was second only to Waterloo's Dylan Compton (45 points) in league scoring by a defenseman. Peterson, 19, will play for the University of Maine starting in the fall.

"Lukas' development as a player over nearly two full seasons in Green Bay has been significant," said McCadden. "He went from being a 21st-round pick in the entry draft to one of the highest scorers in the league among defensemen. That is a credit to Lukas' passion to get better every day and not be denied.

"We are grateful for the contributions that all three players made to the league, our team and the Green Bay community," McCadden said.

