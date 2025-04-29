Compton on All-USHL Team

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Compton was named to the All-United States Hockey League Second Team, the USHL announced on Tuesday.

The All-USHL Teams and other league awards are voted on by each member club's general manager.

During the 2024/25 season, Compton led all USHL defensemen with 45 points (five goals, 40 assists). That scoring total also tied him with Kaeden Hawkins as Waterloo's leading point-producer. The 20-year-old British Columbia native appeared in all 62 Black Hawks games and was one of only three Waterloo skaters to achieve that milestone. Compton was particularly productive on special teams, pacing all USHL players (regardless of position) with 28 power play points. Compton's 26 power play assists tied for the league lead in that category.

On September 28th, Compton scored two goals during a 4-3 Black Hawks victory against the Des Moines Buccaneers. It was the first of 12 multipoint games for the defenseman. The following Monday, Compton was selected as the United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week, the first of four times he would claim weekly recognition from the USHL. With 40 assists by season's end, he became only the fourth Hawks defenseman during the USHL's Tier 1 era (beginning in 2002/03) to achieve that threshold, joining Reid Cashman (42, 2002/03), Brandon Montour (48, 2013/14), and Ben Robertson (42, 2022/23).

In February of 2024, Compton joined the Black Hawks and appeared in 24 games before the 2023/24 season ended. He notched one goal and nine assists in that time, giving him 55 total points (six goals 49 assists) in 86 career regular season USHL contests.

Compton is committed to Northeastern University.

During the current USHL postseason, Compton has continued to provide steady contributions. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in eight 2025 Clark Cup Playoff games. That point total ranks third among Waterloo skaters and paces all USHL defensemen.

The Black Hawks resume their Clark Cup Playoff schedule on Wednesday. Game Three during a best-of-five series against the Lincoln Stars will begin at 6:35. The teams are currently tied at one win apiece. Wednesday's game will be the first at Young Arena during the Western Conference Final series. For tickets, contact the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.