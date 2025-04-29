Shostak Named USHL Goaltender of the Year

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Yan Shostak, Jack Pechar and Etienne Lessard have been named to the 2024-25 All-USHL Teams. Shostak was named the USHL Goaltender of the Year while also earning a spot on the First Team, Pechar was a forward for the Second Team and Lessard was a defenseman for the Third Team.

Shostak, 20, who is also a finalist for the USHL Player of the Year award, led the USHL in goals-against average (2.40), was second in save percentage (.911), second in wins (29) and tied for the second-most shutouts (3). The St. Cloud State commit also left his mark in Stars single-season history as he tied for the second-most wins and recorded the third-best save percentage (minimum 40 games).

Pechar, 20, led all Stars skaters with 61 points (27+34) and tied for sixth in the USHL in points while also tying for the 10th-most goals. He is tied with Dashel Oliver (2021-25) and Brandon Bochenski (2000-01) for the 11th-most goals in Stars history with 47 goals. The Northeastern commit recorded three hat tricks (Dec. 30 vs. Tri-City, Feb. 22 vs. Omaha and Feb. 28 at Fargo) and had 14 multi-point games.

Lessard, 21, finished third among all USHL defenseman in points (43) and tied for second in assists (36). He was 1-of-14 USHL players and the only defenseman to score multiple shorthanded goals (2). Lessard twice was named USHL Defenseman of the Week (Jan. 13-19 and Feb. 24 - Mar. 2). The Union commit recorded 12 multi-point games, including a season-best four assists Feb. 28 at Fargo.

The USHL continues its awards announcement tomorrow with the Player of the Year before concluding with the Coach of the Year and the General Manager of the Year Thursday.

