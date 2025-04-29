Yan Shostak Named USHL Goalie of the Year

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Yan Shostak of the Lincoln Stars is the United States Hockey League (USHL) Goalie of the Year for the 2024-25 season. This marks the fourth time in team history that a Stars player has won the award and the third time in the USHL Tier-1 era.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

In his second USHL season, the 6'0", 188-pound Minsk, Belarus native was 29-12-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.40 goals-against average, top among league goalies and a .911 save percentage, ranked second among his peers. The St. Cloud State commit was unbeaten for 11 straight games from January 10 through March 1, helping stack the second-most wins among USHL goalies. In tandem with netminder William Prowse, the Stars allowed the fewest goals against per game of any team in the league at 2.68 and posted six shutouts, with Shostak and Prowse each claiming three.

