Luke Osburn Named USHL Defenseman of the Year

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Luke Osburn of the Youngstown Phantoms is the USHL Defenseman of the Year for the 2024-25 season, marking the first time in team history a player from the Phantoms has won the award.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

The 6'1 ", 182-pound Plymouth, Mich. native was a steady force for the Phantoms on the blue line, finishing fourth among USHL defensemen in scoring with 41 points in 55 games and finishing third on the team in assists with 31. Osburn had 19 power-play assists and 20 power-play points, tied for third among league blueliners. The Buffalo Sabres' fourth-round pick and Wisconsin commit finished the regular season with a +10 rating, helping the Phantoms to the second-lowest goals-against average in the league at 2.69. Osburn was named to the All-USHL First Team on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.