League Announces All-USHL Teams

The USHL has announced its All-USHL Teams for the 2024-25 season, recognizing 16 players from 10 teams. Each team consists of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goalie.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

All-USHL First Team

Will Zellers, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater this season. The North Dakota commit was a key piece of the Gamblers' top-ranked power play, which clicked at 27.8%, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists on the man advantage. Despite missing 10 games in the regular season, Zellers took a league-leading 214 shots with a 20.6% shooting percentage. The Maple Grove, Minn. native was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The Boston Bruins acquired his rights midway through the season.

Ryker Lee, F, Madison Capitols

The 2024-25 USHL Rookie of the Year led first-year players with 68 points on 31 goals, the most among rookies, and 37 assists to lead Madison to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Michigan State commit finished fourth in overall league scoring, recording 23 points on the power play and contributing at even strength with a +9 rating. His five game-winning goals were second among first-year players. The Wilmette, Ill. native had multiple points in 21 of his 58 games this season. He is ranked 28th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Giacomo Martino, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Martino led the USHL in overall scoring with 74 points in 62 games, logging 32 goals and 42 assists, both third best in the league. The Toronto, Ontario native finished with a 1.19 point-per-game average, fourth best among skaters who played at least half of the regular season, and a +5 rating. The Northeastern commit had 22 multi-point games, scoring three or more points in a game on eight occasions and helping Sioux City to the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Luke Osburn, D, Youngstown Phantoms

The 6'1", 182-pound Plymouth, Mich. native was a steady force for the Phantoms on the blue line, finishing fourth among USHL defensemen in scoring with 41 points in 55 games and finishing third on the team in assists with 31. Osburn had 19 power-play assists and 20 power-play points, tied for third among league blueliners. The Buffalo Sabres' fourth-round pick and Wisconsin commit finished the regular season with a +10 rating, helping the Phantoms to the second-lowest goals-against average in the league at 2.69.

Sam Laurila, D, Fargo Force

After two seasons with the NTDP, Laurila tied for Fargo's team lead in scoring, notching 41 points in 57 games. The Moorhead, Minn. native had eight goals, 33 assists, and an even rating. He tied for fourth in points (41) and assists (33) among league defensemen. The North Dakota commit was part of the U.S. championship-winning team at the World Junior A Challenge and is ranked 65th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Yan Shostak, G, Lincoln Stars

In his second USHL season, the 6'0", 188-pound Minsk, Belarus native was 29-12-1-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.40 goals-against average, top among league goalies and a .911 save percentage, ranked second among his peers. The St. Cloud State commit was unbeaten for 11 straight games from January 10 through March 1, helping stack the second-most wins among USHL goalies. In tandem with netminder William Prowse, the Stars allowed the fewest goals against per game of any team in the league at 2.68 and posted six shutouts, with Shostak and Prowse each claiming three.

All-USHL Second Team

Adam Benák, F, Youngstown Phantoms

The Plzen, Czechia native finished ninth in league scoring and second in rookie scoring with 59 points through 56 games. Benák tied for second in league assists with 42, pacing league rookies, and registered 26 power-play points to lead first-year players. He had two shootout winners for the Phantoms, helping Youngstown finish first in the Eastern Conference. He is ranked 58th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Jack Pechar, F, Lincoln Stars

Pechar led the Anderson Cup-winning Stars in scoring with 27 goals and 34 assists in 56 games. The Northeastern commit and Niskayuna, N.Y. native was part of Lincoln's league-leading offense, which averaged a league-best 4.39 goals per game. His 61 points ranked sixth in the USHL, and his 27 goals led the team and tied for eighth in the league. He finished with a +22 rating and is ranked 192nd among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Aidan Park, F, Green Bay Gamblers

The Playa Vista, Calif. native had 33 goals and 33 assists through 55 games in his rookie season. Park scored 16 power-play goals to lead the league and had four game-winning goals. The Michigan commit had a point in 41 games with a .89 point-per-game average and +1 rating. He is ranked 94th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Dylan Compton, D, Waterloo Black Hawks

Compton led USHL defensemen in scoring with five goals, 40 assists, top among league defensemen, and 41 penalty minutes through all 62 games in his first full USHL season after playing 24 games for the Black Hawks last season. The Northeastern commit and Victoria, British Columbia native had 12 multi-point games. He was a key contributor on the man advantage, where he recorded 28 points for Waterloo's fifth-ranked power play.

Xavier Veilleux, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks

In his second full season, the New York Islanders prospect had 41 points, tied for fourth among USHL defensemen, 30 penalty minutes, and a +24 rating, tied for first on the team, in 61 games for the Lumberjacks. The L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native and Cornell commit averaged .67 points per game for the 2024-25 campaign, top among Muskegon's defensemen, and was a point-per-game player from March through the end of the regular season.

Melvin Strahl, G, Youngstown Phantoms

The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect set a Phantoms record for wins by a goalie in a single season with a league-leading 33-12-0-1 record to compliment his 2.42 goals-against average, second-best in the USHL, .903 save percentage and four shutouts, second-best among league goalies. The Michigan State commit and Solleftea, Sweden native won 14 of 16 games from January 24 to March 14, where he earned two league-leading six shootout wins and helped the Phantoms to the top of the Eastern Conference. He played more minutes than any other goalie in the league this season. As a team, Youngstown allowed the second-fewest goals per game in the USHL (2.69).

All-USHL Third Team

Nolan Roed, F, Tri-City Storm

Roed led the Storm in scoring with 27 goals, tied for first on the team, and 33 assists in 61 games. The White Bear Lake, Minn. native and St. Cloud State commit was nearly a point-per-game player and a key piece of Tri-City's special teams, where he had 12 power-play points and a league-leading seven shorthanded goals. He is ranked 135th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Artemi Nizameyev, F, Tri-City Storm

In his third full USHL season, the Chelyabinsk, Russia native scored 27 goals and tallied 28 assists. In addition to tying Roed for the team lead in goals, Nizameyev paced Tri-City with six game-winners. The Miami commit set the season record for longest goal streak, scoring nine in a six-game stretch between November 29 and December 14. He is ranked 217th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Landen Gunderson, F, Sioux City Musketeers

Gunderson finished second in league scoring with 73 points on 28 goals and 45 assists in 62 games. His 45 helpers led all USHL skaters. The Ohio State commit and Plymouth, Minn. native started his third USHL season on a 13-game point streak with 20 points in that stretch. He finished the year with a +14 rating, 16 power-play points, and three game-winning goals for the Musketeers.

Lukas Peterson, D, Green Bay Gamblers

Peterson was among the league's most productive defensemen in his second season, ranking second in scoring among USHL blueliners with 44 points in 62 games. The Maine commit's 36 assists tied for second among league defensemen. On the power play, Peterson had one goal and 26 assists to rank second among defensemen in power-play points and first in power-play assists. The Waldwick, N.J. native fired 151 shots, second among league defensemen, and was the only skater to record a five-assist game this season.

Etienne Lessard, D, Lincoln Stars

Lessard had seven goals and 36 assists through 61 games in his first USHL season, leading Lincoln's blue line in scoring. The Blainville, Quebec native and Union commit had a +22 rating on a Stars team that finished first in goals per game (4.39) and goals against per game (2.68). His 43 points put him third among USHL defensemen, and his 36 helpers ranked second in the league. Lessard had 17 points on the man advantage with two goals and 15 assists.

Jan Spunar, G, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Spunar's first USHL season resulted in a 24-15-0-0 record with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and two shutouts. His 24 wins ranked fourth among USHL goalies. On three occasions during the season, the Olomouc, Czechia native compiled four straight wins to help the Fighting Saints secure a first-round bye for the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

*To qualify for league leaders, goalies must have played 1,200 or more minutes this season.

