James Scantlebury Signs Tender with Chicago Steel

The Chicago Steel has signed forward James Scantlebury to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Scantlebury led the Bishop Kearney Selects 16U AAA squad with 100 points in 56 games in the 2024-25 season. The 5'9," 165-pound Montreal, Quebec native reached the century mark for the second straight year with 35 goals and 65 assists. He also tallied six points through eight games at 18U.

"We're so excited to have James join the Steel. He's a very dynamic forward who creates scoring chances with his exceptional speed, skill, and hockey sense," said Steel Head Coach & General Manager Mike Garman. "James is incredibly competitive and has a relentless work ethic every time he's on the ice. He's a natural leader and exactly the type of person we want in our program. James' commitment to his development and values make him a great fit for the organization. He's an elite player and a natural leader and we can't wait to have him in a Steel jersey this fall."

Scantlebury had 64 goals and 66 assists through 55 games for BK Selects 14U during the 2023-24 season. He was a point-per-game player in the nine games he played at the 15U level that same campaign and had one goal in four games at 16U.

"I fell in love with the Chicago Steel, their culture and how they develop players. I love the coaching staff and what they have to offer," said Scantlebury. "I am very excited to get started with the Steel and look forward to winning games and competing for the Clark Cup. I am going to work my hardest day in and day out to ultimately be the best I can be and know Chicago is the perfect fit for me to continue my development. Playing in the USHL at 16 was always a dream for me and now that it will come true I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of all the great players who have played in Chicago."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Steel forfeits its first-round pick in Phase I of the draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

