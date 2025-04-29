Zellers Named USHL Forward of the Year

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Tuesday that Green Bay Gamblers star Will Zellers has been named Forward of the Year for the 2024-2025 season. The Maple Grove, Minn. product is the first Gamblers player in franchise history to receive recognition as the USHL's top forward since the team's inception for the 1994-1995 season.

Zellers, 19, led the league with 44 goals in just 52 regular season games. He set a new Green Bay Gamblers team record, breaking Kevin Granato's old mark of 41, set during the 1996-1997 season.

Zellers was also an international hockey standout for Team USA, scoring five goals and seven points 12 in five Hlinka-Gretzky Memorial Tournament games last Aug. He helped USA win gold at the World Jr. A Challenge in Dec., tallying two goals and five points.

"We are excited to see Will earn the recognition as the league's top forward," Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He broke a team record for goals in a season that stood for nearly three decades, despite playing less than the full allotment of 62 games. That tremendous achievement was bolstered by his willingness to improve his overall game and putting in the work off the ice. As an organization we are proud of Will's accomplishments and thankful that we all got to be a part of it."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.