Zellers Earns Player of the Year Honors

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Wednesday that Green Bay Gamblers left wing Will Zellers has been named Player of the Year for the 2024-2025 season. He is the first Gambler to receive the league's most valuable player award since the team joined the USHL for the 1994-1995 campaign.

The 19-year-old Maple Grove, Minn. native scored a franchise-best 44 goals in just 52 regular season games while leading the USHL with a 1.37 points per game average. His 72 points were third in league scoring, with Zellers playing 10 fewer games than the full schedule. During one three-game stretch in January, he scored eight goals and 11 points, establishing himself as the USHL's top goal scorer. Zellers broke the franchise record for goals (previously held by Kevin Granato) with his 42nd and 43rd tallies against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at home on March 29th.

"Winning Player of the Year is the perfect end to a historic season for Will," said Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden. "Coming back from an injury cost him games early in the season, but he immediately made his presence known as the league's most electric scorer. His ability to drive offense this season made him our most valuable player, and it is great to see him earn the respect and recognition that comes with this great honor. We wish him nothing but success as he takes the next steps in his career."

The Boston Bruins prospect was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round (76th overall) of the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft last June. Zellers was acquired by Boston along with former Gamblers forward Casey Mittelstadt at the trade deadline on March 7th in exchange for veteran center Charlie Coyle.

Zellers heads to the University of North Dakota this fall after cementing a legacy of excellence with the Green Bay Gamblers.

