Will Zellers Named USHL Player of the Year

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Will Zellers has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday. The Boston Bruins prospect was named USHL Forward of the Year and to All-USHL First Team on Tuesday. It is the first time in team history that the Gamblers have had a USHL Player of the Year.

Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater this season. He was a key piece of the Gamblers' top-ranked power play, which clicked at 27.8%, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists on the man advantage. Despite missing 10 games in the regular season, Zellers took a league-leading 214 shots with a 20.6% shooting percentage. The Maple Grove, Minn. native was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. Boston acquired his rights midway through the season.

