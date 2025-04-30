Hawks Go to Townsend (And Casey)

April 30, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Teddy Townsend scored the first three goals Wednesday, and Carter Casey stopped everything in the Waterloo Black Hawks' 5-0 win against the Lincoln Stars at Young Arena during Game Three of the USHL Western Conference Final.

Townsend's hat trick was the first by a Black Hawk during the postseason since Connor Brown's four-goal game against the Stars on April 27, 2022. Casey's 29 save shutout was the first since Evan Fear was perfect against the Sioux Falls Stampede on April 20, 2019.

The victory moved Waterloo ahead in the best-of-five series, two-games-to-one.

Just 4:54 into the contest, Townsend's opening score came after Reid Morich pulled the puck off the right wing boards on a failed clear. Morich's centering pass sent Townsend across the slot, and he outwaited Yan Shostak to flip in a wrister from the edge of the left circle.

Casey made eight stops in the first period, including a lunging glove save on Hunter Anderson with 2:19 left to keep Waterloo on top.

The Hawks pulled away early in the second. During the first shift of the period, Morich dropped a pass from the extended goal line to Townsend in the slot, and Waterloo went ahead 2-0 on the same combination that had led to the opening goal.

The hat trick was completed at 2:31 of the period as the Hawks capitalized on the first power play of the night. Triggering a chance from near the top of the left circle, Townsend beat a screened Shostak inside the opposite post.

During the latter half of the period, Kaeden Hawkins and Dylan Compton each hit the net, making the score 5-0 by the second intermission. Ty Mason sprung Hawkins on a breakaway from the red line, with Hawkins sprinting up the slot to beat Shostak to his glove side at 11:47.

Less than four minutes later, Compton took a handoff in the right corner and cut to the edge of the crease, where he lifted in a backhander. That goal gave Waterloo their second four-goal period of the series. The Hawks had also scored four times in the second period of Game One.

Meanwhile, Casey turned away 11 more shots in the second, then completed the whitewash with another 10 saves in the third.

Game Four is Thursday, also at Young Arena, beginning at 6:35. A Black Hawks win would advance Waterloo into the Clark Cup Final series against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. If Lincoln wins Game Four, the series would extend to a fifth and deciding game in Lincoln on Saturday. Seats for Game Four are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Lincoln 0 0 0 - 0

Waterloo 1 4 0 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Townsend 4 (Morich), 4:54. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Townsend 5 (Morich, Jette), 0:33. 3, Waterloo, Townsend 6 (Hewson, Daavettila), 2:31 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Hawkins 7 (Mason, Phelan), 11:47. 5, Waterloo, Compton 2 (Hawkins, Peddle), 15:27. Penalties-Shlaine Lin (slashing), 2:01; Deering Wat (roughing), 7:25; Maltais Lin (roughing), 17:46; Bogas Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 17:46.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-McMorrow Wat (tripping), 13:01.

Shots on Goal-Lincoln 8-11-10-29. Waterloo 6-9-10-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Lincoln 0 / 2; Waterloo 1 / 1.

Goalies-Lincoln, Shostak (14 shots-9 saves); Prowse (11 shots-11 saves). Waterloo, Casey (29 shots-29 saves).

A-2,213

