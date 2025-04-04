Gamblers Finish in First on Motorsports Night

April 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







Green Bay, WI - Green Bay goaltender Gavin Moffatt saved 38 of the 40 shots he faced to send the Gamblers past the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-2 Friday night at the Resch Center for Motorsports Night and Bud Night.

Green Bay opened the scoring 15:54 into the contest when Egor Shilov scored his 11th goal of the season off assists from William Samuelsson and Vasily Zelenov. Sioux Falls tied the game three minutes later when Noah Urness found the back of the net, but the Gamblers retook the lead at the end of the period after Aidan Park sent a shot past Stampede goaltender Waylon Esche.

Sioux Falls squared the game away for the second time at 1:13 into the second period courtesy of a Filip Nordberg goal, but the Gamblers retook the lead when Nick Knutson sent a pass to Misha Danylov, who scored his ninth goal of the season. Green Bay's Zach Wooten added an open-net insurance goal inside the final minute of the third period, and the Gamblers hung on to win their second straight game.

Green Bay, which improved to 27-28-2-2, was outshot by the Stampede 40-27.

The Gamblers return to the Resch Center Saturday night to face off against the Sioux Falls Stampede once again at 6:05 p.m. for First Responders Night, Family Night and Skate With Night, get your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

