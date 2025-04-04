Fighting Five: Saints Open Last Road Trip in Sioux City

April 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (38-17-1-2, 79 pts) visit the Sioux City Musketeers (29-21-3-4, 65 pts) on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Stretch

The Fighting Saints have four games remaining in the regular season as the top four Eastern Conference teams are separated by three points in the standings to begin April. Dubuque, Madison and Muskegon all have four games remaining, while Youngstown has five.

Dubuque plays its final two road games this weekend before a pair at home next week against Madison and Cedar Rapids to finish the regular season.

2. Road Rebound

The Fighting Saints won in Green Bay on Saturday to end a three-game skid and start their final road weekend of the regular season on Friday.

Dubuque is 18-8-0-2 on the road this season as the Saints make their first, and only, trips to Sioux City and Omaha this regular season.

3. Clutch Cornforth

Gavin Cornforth scored his second overtime goal of March in Saturday's win over Green Bay, netting his team-leading 25th goal and 50th point.

Cornforth won the game in overtime on March 7 against Muskegon and has four goals in the last four games for the Fighting Saints.

4. Busy Barron

Michael Barron scored a goal and an assist on Saturday and enters the weekend with a three-game goal streak, tied for a career-long.

Joining Heikki Ruohonen and Josh Giuliani on the top line in Saturday's win, Barron continued his streak. The hot stretch with four points in those three games has come after a season-long five-game point drought.

5. Musketeer Minute

Sioux City features two of the top scorers in the USHL with Landen Gunderson and Giacomo Martino tied for the league lead with 69 points.

The Musketeers also tout the top-ranked penalty kill in the USHL at 83.6% this season, but have allowed two goals on eight chances to the Fighting Saints in the previous two meetings this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at the Tyson Events Center and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

