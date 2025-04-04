Phantoms Blank Hawks 6-0

April 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







A three-game road weekend opened with a 6-0 Waterloo Black Hawks loss at the Covelli Center on Friday.

Melvin Strahl stopped all 26 Black Hawks shots, and Peter Cisar recorded a hat trick. It was the first time a Waterloo opponent has scored six goals this season.

The Phantoms blitzed the Hawks early, starting at 3:19 into the game. Jakub Hes got the opening goal when the puck came free and right to him at the inside edge of the left circle. Hes put his shot off the post and in.

Cisar scored the next three, two of them before the end of the period. A passing sequence between Jamison Sluys and Michael Mesic left Cisar with an open side at 11:30. Then at 18:23, Sluys forced the puck free behind the Waterloo net and out into the right circle, where Cisar was waiting to capitalize.

The Phantoms built on the margin with two more in the second. The first came on a power play at 8:06; Ryan Rucinski carried the puck to the end wall before dropping a feed back to Cisar, who completed his three-goal performance from close range.

Kade Stengrim added one more at 13:45 on a shot under the crossbar, following a takeaway near the Waterloo blue line.

The Phantoms' final goal came at 5:35 of the third when Stengrim banged in a chance at the top of the crease on a centering feed out of the right corner.

After a slow start to the period, the Hawks generated half of the night's shots on goal during the third. They also clanked two crossbars and a post.

The Black Hawks continue to visit the USHL's easternmost destinations Saturday with a stop in Plymouth, Michigan, to take on USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under 18s. The game begins at 6 p.m. Central Time.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Youngstown 3 2 1 - 6

1st Period-1, Youngstown, Heš 10 (Murphy), 3:19. 2, Youngstown, Cisar 10 (Sluys, Mesic), 11:30. 3, Youngstown, Cisar 11 (Sluys), 18:23. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-4, Youngstown, Cisar 12 (Rucinski, Osburn), 8:06 (PP). 5, Youngstown, Stengrim 10 (Sobieski), 13:45. Penalties-Morich Wat (roughing), 5:41; Kerr Yng (cross checking), 5:41; Brady Wat (tripping), 6:50; Morich Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 10:26; Santilli Yng (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 10:26; Kosiba Wat (slashing), 16:44; Rucinski Yng (slashing), 16:44; Townsend Wat (cross checking), 17:35; Townsend Wat (roughing), 19:48; Cisar Yng (roughing), 19:48.

3rd Period-6, Youngstown, Stengrim 11 (Heš, Smith), 5:35. Penalties-Schultz Wat (roughing), 11:23; Huston Yng (roughing), 11:23; Sobieski Yng (tripping), 12:48.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-5-13-26. Youngstown 8-12-8-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 1; Youngstown 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 13-11-3-0 (15 shots-10 saves); Casey 0-0-0-0 (13 shots-12 saves). Youngstown, Strahl 31-12-0-0 (26 shots-26 saves).

A-902

