Will Zellers Named USHL Forward of the Year

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)







Will Zellers of the Green Bay Gamblers is the USHL Forward of the Year for the 2024-25 season, marking the first time in team history a player from Green Bay has won the award.

All end-of-season league awards were nominated and voted upon by team general managers.

Zellers recorded 71 points in 52 games, tallying a league-leading 44 goals and 27 assists with a 1.37 point-per-game average, the highest mark for any skater this season. The North Dakota commit was a key piece of the Gamblers' top-ranked power play, which clicked at 27.8%, contributing 10 goals and 12 assists on the man advantage. Despite missing 10 games in the regular season, Zellers took a league-leading 214 shots with a 20.6% shooting percentage. The Maple Grove, Minn. native was selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. The Boston Bruins acquired his rights midway through the season. Zellers was named to the All-USHL First Team on Monday.

