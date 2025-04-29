Steel Sign James Scantlebury to Tender Agreement

April 29, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel announced Tuesday the signing of forward James Scantlebury of the Bishop Kearney Selects to a USHL tender agreement for the 2025-2026 season.

A speedy forward from Montreal, QC, Canada with elite playmaking ability, Scantlebury brings a high hockey IQ and elite offensive prowess to the Steel. This past season, Scantlebury registered 100 points in 56 regular season games while playing up as a 15-year-old with the Selects 16U team. He led the Selects in points and assists (65) and ranked second on the team in goals (35) while scoring at a 1.79 point-per-game clip.

Scantlebury's 65 assists ranked seventh among 16U AAA players and he was the second-highest scoring Canadian in 16U AAA play. He played eight games at the 18U level where he posted six points (1G-5A).

"We're so excited to have James join the Steel," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "He's a very dynamic forward who creates scoring chances with his exceptional speed, skill, and hockey sense. James is incredibly competitive and has a relentless work ethic every time he's on the ice.

"James is a natural leader and exactly the type of person we want in our program. His commitment to his development and his values makes him a great fit for our organization. We can't wait to have him in a Steel jersey this fall."

Scantlebury has been widely regarded as the potential #1 overall pick in the upcoming Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Draft.

"I fell in love with the Chicago Steel, their culture, and how they develop players, as well as with the coaching staff and what they have to offer," said Scantlebury. "I am very excited to get started with the Steel and look forward to winning games and competing for the Clark Cup. I know that Chicago is the perfect fit for me to continue my development.

"Playing in the USHL at 16 years old was always a dream for me and I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I am honored to follow in the footsteps of all the great players who have played in Chicago!"

Scantlebury recorded 130 points (64G-66A) in 55 games with the 14U AAA Selects team in 2023-2024. He ranked seventh in 14U AAA scoring and averaged 2.36 points per game, the third-highest PPG clip. Scantlebury finished his 14U season as the Selects leading scorer in all offensive categories, scoring 47 points higher than the second-highest overall scorer.

Now in its 14th year, the USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2009 birth year players prior to the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft.

Scantlebury is the 11th player to be tendered by Chicago, a list that includes forward Adam Fantilli in 2020, Macklin Celebrini and Michael Hage in 2022, and current Steel defenseman Callum Croskery and forward Adam Valentini, each tendered in 2024.

Scantlebury's signing will take the place of Chicago's Round 1 pick in the Phase I Draft. Tendered players are required to play in 55 percent of a team's games during the regular season, notwithstanding injury, illness or suspension.

The 2025 USHL Phase I Draft is scheduled for Monday, May 5, and Phase II is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6.

The 2025-2026 Steel schedule is expected to be released in June. Season ticket plans are on sale now starting at just five games for $50 and feature great discounts and benefits.

